Chris Jericho comments on potentially taking time off from AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho sarcastically clapped back at a fan, suggesting that he should take some time off after his partner Kenny Omega was put on the shelf after surgery.

Kenny Omega is out for an indefinite period of time after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis after his match with Ethan Page recently. He was hospitalized immediately after the match and posted a message from the hospital bed, thereby sending fans into shock with the sudden announcement.

Omega and Chris Jericho were scheduled for a tag team match at the 2023 AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View, but that will not be possible now. Following the events with Omega, a fan posted on Twitter that Jericho should now take a break from AEW for a while and make a comeback later.

Jericho, in his classic fashion, clapped back at the fan and told him that he will be at Dynamite on Wednesday.

“Great idea! See ya on Wednesday....”

It will be interesting to see what the immediate future holds for Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho revealed backstage reaction to CM Punk’s WWE return

CM Punk sent shockwaves across the wrestling world when he made his blockbuster return to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. A lot of people were caught off-guard with his move and Chris Jericho has now shed more light on how the AEW locker room reacted to Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Jericho was speaking with WFAA when he said:

“Business as usual, man. It happens. Same reason I’m sure there wasn’t a big reaction when Adam Copeland came to AEW, or even Will Ospreay signed with AEW, or when Danielson and Moxley and Adam Cole came to AEW. It’s good for the business that guys have the ability to go between companies. It’s great for the fans, and it’s great for the talent overall. It just makes the business stronger, and that’s the most important thing.” [H/T WrestleZone]

CM Punk has since declared himself for the Royal Rumble that will take place in January of next year.

