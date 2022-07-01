"It was brutal" – Chris Jericho comments on a particularly risky spot during his match at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

The main event of AEW Dynamite's special Blood and Guts edition left everyone reeling from the violence, including Chris Jericho.

Last Wednesday saw one of the most visceral matches in All Elite history as the Jericho Appreciation society faced Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

The battle turned into a war as both sides unleashed their worst on each other. In the end, JAS lost when Claudio Castagnoli made 'Daddy Magic' Matt Minard tap out.

The violent match left the participants bloody and hurt. Jericho was struck with multiple thumbtacks, including his foot. However, he managed to climb to the top of the steel cage.

Jericho recently referenced the segment in reply to a fan tweet. The JAS leader said the risky spot was especially brutal, considering the thumbtacks in his feet.

While Jericho went through the mill, he seemed to be in good health after the match. Fans may see him back on regular AEW programming in the coming weeks.

Twitter responses were appreciative of Chris Jericho in the AEW match

The main event of Blood and Guts was one of the best bouts in AEW history. Twitter users also seemed to think so, praising The Wizard's performance.

GingerSnap1448 @snap1448 @IAmJericho @AEW How much trust did you have to put in Claudio to do the spin on top of the cage? Lol I don't think I have that amount of trust in me to do that @IAmJericho @AEW How much trust did you have to put in Claudio to do the spin on top of the cage? Lol I don't think I have that amount of trust in me to do that 😂

Eric McCurry @eric_mcCurry @IAmJericho @AEW I'm guessing that it was like a thousand steely knives in your feet? Ya know, like how you said when you landed on tacks in 2016 during The Asylum match with Mox @IAmJericho @AEW I'm guessing that it was like a thousand steely knives in your feet? Ya know, like how you said when you landed on tacks in 2016 during The Asylum match with Mox

Many fans were concerned for Jericho's well-being after the scary match.

howard borenstein @howieshandle @IAmJericho @AEW Not worth risking your life or vocal cords for certain moves . Please be careful @IAmJericho @AEW Not worth risking your life or vocal cords for certain moves . Please be careful

The Wizard has been feuding with Eddie Kingston since he turned heel and established the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Blood and Guts match may be the final nail in the coffin. Only time will tell if Kingston is satisfied with the amount of punishment he dished out or whether his grudge with Jericho is still present.

