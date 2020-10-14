Chris Jericho compares AEW-WWE Rivalry to Game of Thrones

Chris Jericho is loving his time in AEW as they have had a meteoric rise in the last year and a half. Moreover, their TNT show AEW Dynamite will be celebrating its first anniversary this week.

Some in the industry have speculated that NXT was put on Wednesdays to dent the ratings for Dynamite, but they have only succeeded in beating them a handful of times. Chris Jericho created his Inner Circle on the first episode of AEW Dynamite, and it'll be interesting to see if the anniversary episode will have similar surprises.

Since WWE, Chris Jericho has come a long way and has never failed to take shots at his former employer. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho made it clear that WWE isn't going anywhere but made an interesting comparison to Game of Thrones.

Chris Jericho says he learned everything from the King of WWE and is now the right hand of the King of AEW

Chris Jericho was asked what keeps him motivated, and he said that it was continuing his legacy and being creatively stimulated. Chris Jericho said that AEW probably wouldn't exist without his NJPW match with Kenny Omega as that gave Tony Khan to figure out that people wanted something different.

Chris Jericho then made the Game of Thrones reference with regards to the WWE and AEW rivalry. He said:

"I learned everything...I learned so much of what I know from the King of the WWE and now, I'm the right hand to the King of AEW, giving him all the secrets that I learned in the Kingdom of WWE. WWE is not going anywhere. They never will. But it is sure is fun to mess with them. And it is sure is fun to go up against them, and it sure is fun to compete with them. And to have a great show that we're putting on and to see our show build and to see our show continue to get better, to build stars in our company. So that motivates me, it excites me."

Chris Jericho seems to be enjoying his time in AEW and doesn't look like he's stopping anytime soon.

You can see the segment at 36:24 in the video below

