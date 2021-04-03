Chris Jericho compares leadership style in AEW and WWE

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho discussed the difference between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon in his Talk Is Jericho podcast's latest edition. He talked about how the two men run AEW and WWE, respectively.

Chris Jericho heaped praise on Tony Khan's past accomplishments and talked about how it helped him assemble a good roster in AEW. Christian Cage was his guest, and the two former WWE Superstars agreed that Vince McMahon and Tony Khan are very different kinds of bosses. However, their leadership style is the same as they both make the final call. Here's what Chris Jericho had to say:

"We come from a place where it is the same. Vince [Mcmahon] is the boss and what he says goes, and that's all that matters. He and Tony [Khan] are completely different types of bosses, but the leadership is the same. There is no argument. If Tony likes it, then let's do it. If he doesn't, then think of something else. A wrestling company needs that."

"All the guys will tell that you that we would rather have Tony as the boss. You don't even have to worry about it. What he envisions goes."

Chris Jericho and Christian Cage credited the AEW founder for his vision. They believe that Khan has a great understanding of his team because he dedicates special attention to each individual.

Christian Cage reveals his honest opinion about Tony Khan and AEW

Christian, who recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW, also opened up about his personal opinion of Tony Khan. He revealed that he met the latter long before joining AEW. Christian admitted that he always liked Tony Khan, which helped him see that joining AEW was the best decision:

"Yes, I like him. I liked my first conversation with him years ago. We've met before, but obviously, it is a different kind of situation now. He is my boss. But there needed to be a right fit for me at this point in time. I honestly felt that AEW was the best fit for me."

Christian decided to part ways with WWE after competing in the Royal Rumble match. He stated that there are no hard feelings between him and his former promotion.

Christian has high hopes for his in-ring return. He looked impressive in his first singles match in over seven years when he faced Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite.