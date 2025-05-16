  • home icon
  • Chris Jericho confirms he spoke to Sabu two weeks ago, discloses fascinating recent incident

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 16, 2025 12:01 GMT
Chris Jericho Sabu
Chris Jericho and Sabu (image source-AEW on FB and WWE.com)

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently revealed his last conversation with ECW legend Sabu. The Ocho also recalled the times he worked with the legend.

Sabu sadly passed away on May 11, and the wrestling world has paid tribute to the legend over the past week. He had an undeniable impact on the hardcore style of wrestling.

Speaking on 101 WRIF, Jericho recalled his match with Sabu in ECW and also working with him in AEW:

"Worked with him when I was in ECW. We had one match in 1996, and it was my second last match I had there. But Paul Heyman sold that match for 10 years afterwards. It was back when tape trading was a thing. He still always advertised the match on his TV shows for years and years and years afterwards. And I just had Sabu work with us in AEW a couple of years ago, and I always talked with him a lot on Instagram on DMs."
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Jericho further revealed an interesting incident with the ECW legend and revealed he talked to him two weeks ago:

"And he DM'd me when I was in Las Vegas at the beginning of this Fozzy tour and he said, 'Are you guys playing tonight?' I said, 'Yeah we're at the Count's Vamp'd venue.' Didn't hear anything else, and then when I got off stage, he had texted me, 'Can you put me on the list?' I never saw it 'cause I was getting ready for the gig. Then I found out, oh yeah, Sabu's here, I was like 'What? He never mentioned it.' I talked to him afterwards, just up until about two weeks ago, we had a good conversation." [2:01-3:11]
youtube-cover
Chris Jericho on re-establishing his relationship with Sabu

Chris Jericho also opened up on how he reconnected with Sabu and brought him on the Jericho Cruise a few years back. Jericho concluded, saying the ECW legend would be missed:

"I'm glad that I reconnected with him. I brought him on the Jericho Cruise a few years ago. So, I hadn't seen him for a while but then over the last few years we had re-established a relationship. So, I'm glad that we did because he'll be missed in the business for sure as a person." [3:57-4:15]
Chris Jericho also praised the excellent character work of Sabu and called him an "enigma."

If you take parts from the above quotes, please credit '101 WRIF' and add an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription.

Edited by Arsh Das
