Chris Jericho confronts current champion on AEW Rampage, massive stipulation match announced for Dynamite

Chris Jericho's title shot against Jon Moxley might be in jeopardy following this week's AEW Rampage.

The latest edition of Rampage saw Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli address fans after their massive matches at Death before Dishonor. While Yuta retained his ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia, Claudio also bagged a belt by defeating Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship.

The loud fan chants for Yuta were culled by Chris Jericho as he stepped out of the commentary box to confront the two champions.

However, Wheeler Yuta seemed to have the perfect counter for this, as he goaded The Wizard into becoming enraged.

The ROH Pure Champion stated that he was sure he could beat the legend in a singles match. However, when an angry Jericho offered to face him, Yuta refused to accept. It was only when The Wizard put down his title shot against Moxley on the line that his challenge was accepted.

As things stand now, if Yuta defeats Jericho next week on Dynamite, he will face his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Moxley, for the Interim AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, Jericho's opportunity will be gone if he loses.

