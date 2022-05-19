Chris Jericho confronts former WWE rival on AEW Dynamite, Big 5 Vs. 5 battle teased for AEW Double or Nothing 

Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society confronted his nemeses at the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Oriz on AEW Dynamite.

The BCC were joined by the Mad King and Proud-N-Powerful before the JAS made their way down the ramp. Jericho addressed William Regal with jabs at his troubled past, labeling the former King of the Ring a "wasted potential" and a "world-class addict." Y2J continued to berate the rest of the cluster in the ring, and once more took a swipe at addiction when he said Bryan Danielson would have to join the program with Moxley.

Lord Regal had his own say as he claimed to have had to listen to Jericho's "whiny" voice since they met, before further saying he would find solace in the fact that he would take the Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla's toothbrush and "put it up his bum".

After telling Garcia he had done the same to him just recently, Regal would be cut by Jericho as he laid down the challenge for a third Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing. Moxley rejected and insisted they would fight in five-on-five gang warfare, which Jericho accepted. The segment closed with significant tension between Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston, who will be on the same side at Double or Nothing despite their historic issues.

A look into Chris Jericho's AEW Double or Nothing record

Jericho heads into the fourth Double or Nothing event of his AEW career this month. His offer of a Stadium Stampede clash makes sense given his track record as he competed in both iterations of the cinematic bout.

Jericho made its debut in 2020 during the feud between Elite and the Inner Circle, with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and the Young Bucks joined by Broken Matt Hardy to face Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager.

The AEW World title was on the line between Page and Jericho just a year prior, with Y2J inaugurating the belt. When they met once more in Stampede, Page avenged his world title loss with his faction in tow.

Last year, the gimmick match returned as the Inner Circle faced MJF's Pinnacle stable. Guevara pinned Shawn Spears to score the win and pushed Jericho's Double or Nothing record to 2-1.

Jericho's Inner Circle stablemates Santana and Ortiz stood opposite him and Jake Hager after the team's implosion prior to the genesis of the JAS. However, it would appear that for the first time since 2019 the Stadium Stampede will not be making an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Neda Ali