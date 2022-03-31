Top AEW star returns, gets destroyed by Chris Jericho's faction on Dynamite

AEW star Eddie Kingston returned to Dynamite after a two-week absence. However, Chris Jericho wasted no time in resuming their already intense rivalry.

Kingston last appeared on the March 9, 2022, edition of Dynamite when he and Jericho seemingly ended their issues. However, it was all a ruse as The Influencer turned on Kingston and former Inner Circle members, Santana and Ortiz. He established his new Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) with Jake Hager, 2point0 ("Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hands Ang" Angelo Parker), and Daniel Garcia.

During this week's Dynamite, JAS had a backstage segment when all of a sudden, Eddie, Santana, and Ortiz appeared. The Mad King targeted the man who put him on the sidelines by attacking him all over the arena, even biting his face. Finally, Eddie hit his own version of the Judas Effect on Jericho.

However, the numbers game was too much for the babyfaces. Hager powerbombed Kingston and proceeded to land punches on the latter's head.

JAS came out on top once again as Jericho tortured Kingston with a leather belt. To finish the segment, the Demo God hit the Judas Effect on the Mad King.

You can check out the full results of Dynamite here.

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's rivalry has been brewing since Revolution 2022

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston faced off at the Revolution pay-per-view. The latter won by applying the Stretch Plum submission on Jericho. After the match, Jericho didn't deliver on his promise to shake Kingston's hand.

In the following episode of Dynamite, Kingston indicated that he respected Jericho and presented his hand. The latter obliged by shaking it, delivering on his initial promise.

Menard, Parker Garcia interrupted the special moment when they attacked Jericho and Kingston. Santana and Ortiz came to the rescue to even the odds for the two.

Ortiz gave Jericho a bat to hit Garcia. However, The Influencer went the other way as he hit Santa and Ortiz instead, signaling the end of the Inner Circle.

Jake Hager was initially shocked at what Chris Jericho did to his former Inner Circle teammates but decided to join him. He finished it off with a powerbomb to the Mad King on the table outside.

Nonetheless, Eddie Kingston's return this week was a welcome development, even though he was beaten up again. With Santana and Ortiz on his side, his animosity with the Demo God will likely not end soon.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston's return? Sound off in the comments below.

