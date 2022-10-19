Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho defended his title against former champion Dalton Castle on the latest episode of Dynamite. After the match, The Wizard crossed the line when he attacked WWE legend and former Ring of Honor World Champion Jerry Lynn.

Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli and becoming the ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho has been on a mission to tarnish the legacy of Ring of Honor. He refused to follow the 'Code of Honor' and, more often than not, cheated to win his title matches.

Tonight on Dynamite's Title Tuesday episode, Chris Jericho, for the first time since winning the ROH World Title, successfully defended the championship without any illegal means.

After the match, Jericho took the microphone and mentioned that he wanted to take out every member of Ring of Honor, including the commentators. As The Jericho Appreciation Society grabbed the commentator, former Ring of Honor World Champion Jerry Lynn popped up and confronted Jericho.

It is to be noted that Lynn suffered a severe injury that resulted in him having his neck surgically repaired. Jericho, though, showed no mercy as he planted Lynn on the entrance ramp with a vicious Tombstone Piledriver.

Jericho continues his reign of terror, and this attack on Lynn has proved that nobody is safe. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the ROH World Champion and who he will feud against next in AEW.

What do you think about Jericho's run as the ROH World Champion? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

