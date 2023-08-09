Chris Jericho discloses his biggest regret in putting over AEW star

AEW star Chris Jericho talked about his regret about a lost moment during his match with a debuting star.

With more than thirty years of experience behind him, Jericho is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world today. Apart from being excellent on the microphone and in the ring, he is also a master of in-ring psychology.

During a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho talked about his match against the debuting Action Andretti on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in December 2022. The 25-year-old star shocked the wrestling world by winning his debut match against the veteran.

Chris Jericho remembered the moment in the match when Action Andretti kicked out of his finisher, the Codebreaker. The Ocho wanted to sit there for the entire duration of the commercial with a surprised look on his face and wanted Andretti to play along and sell it as well:

"I put it together where he looked really good, and then of course I hit him with the Codebreaker. Everyone knows that’s the finish…except for it wasn’t, and he kicks out. What I wanted to do, much in the same vein as (Tomohiro) Ishii and the chops and Mox (Jon Moxley) in the Walls of Jericho, is I wanted him to sell it through the entire commercial break, and I was just going to sit there with a surprise look on my face." (H/T WrestleTalk )

But the young AEW star did not understand the magnitude of the moment and started moving. Jericho explained he tried to tell him to stop moving, but they eventually lost the moment.

The 52-year-old talked about the crowd's reaction saying they all went nuts and would have bought it if he sat down there for three minutes selling the kick out by Andretti:

"He didn’t quite understand that, he started moving, I was desperately trying to tell him to stop moving, and we lost the moment. I still claim to this day, people were so surprised when he kicked out of the Codebreaker, if I would have sat there on my knees and had that look of surprise on my face, I could have sat there for three minutes and people went nuts." (H/T WrestleTalk )

Y2J vividly remembers that moment and said it would be hard to recreate and would have worked perfectly at the time:

“I tell you, it would have worked. I could probably never do it again, but at that moment, I just knew, ‘Don’t move, don’t move,’ and he moved. ‘Argh,’ but it’s okay.”

Action Andretti challenged for AEW World Trios Championship on Collision

During the recent episode of AEW Collision, Action Andretti teamed up with Lee Johnson and Darius Martin to challenge House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brodie King) for their AEW World Trios Titles in an Open House Match.

The challengers got Julia Hart banned from the ringside, as their chosen stipulation, but still fell short and failed to win the titles.

Immediately after the match, it was announced that House of Black would defend the AEW World Trios Championship on the next episode of Collision against a formidable trio of CM Punk and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

