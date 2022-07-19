"I just said f*ck it, man" - Chris Jericho discloses how former WWE Superstar was seemingly hesitant to execute daredevil spot

A former WWE Superstar was apparently reluctant to do a particularly risky spot with Chris Jericho in AEW.

The recent Blood and Guts match saw Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club facing the Jericho Appreciation Society. The violent fight saw multiple stars climb to the top of the steel cage. Furthermore, Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) also executed his signature Big Swing on Jericho.

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, the Wizard spoke about the particularly dangerous spot and discussed how the Swiss Superman was initially not willing to make his signature move during the match.

"So I just said fuck it, man. (..) You gotta give me the spin on top of the cage. And when I got there, he said I can’t do it. I said why? He said because everywhere that I spin, the chain that lifts the cage is in the way. And I was like we could do it on the edge. He goes you can’t do it on the edge, that’s insane. I said why? I said you’re the strongest guy. I would not have done that with anybody else, anybody else on the planet, but with him, I took that spin many, many times. I said dude, you’re in total control. We could do it. We’re not that close to the edge.” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Claudio Castagnoli was able to safely execute his signature move at Blood and Guts, helping add to the massive spectacle at Dynamite.

The former WWE star recently commented on his switch to AEW

The former WWE United States Champion was introduced as a replacement of injured Bryan Danielson and is an additional member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

In a recent interview with SEScoops, Claudio Castagnoli stated that he felt he was better suited to Tony Khan's company.

“Obviously I've been following AEW for a while. And when it came to making time for me to just kind of take a step back and look, and I felt that I was a better fit at AEW. There was a lot more for me to do with AEW when it comes to challenges when it came to, you know, people I want to work with."

The former WWE star has seemingly settled in well in his new environment. Being a part of a major faction like the Blackpool Combat Club certainly helps.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens during his upcoming title match against Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship.

