Chris Jericho discloses a little-known secret about Tony Khan and AEW PPVs

AEW star Chris Jericho recently shared a secret behind how Tony Khan likes to book PPV matches in the company.

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega successfully defeated The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) in a tag team match at Full Gear 2023. The match took place right after the brutal Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page, which was hard to follow, but Jericho and the rest managed to have an entertaining contest.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the former AEW World Champion, explained how Tony Khan likes to structure his match card and also explained the difficulty of having a great match right after a noteworthy bout like the one between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland.

"Any time you have a little bit of a street fight type thing, [it's like] 'Should you put a buffer match after it?'" Jericho said. "And I was like 'Tony likes to structure his cards with part 1, part 2, part 3.' And part 3 is always match 7, 8, and 9, let's say. And I don't have a problem going on after that match. Somebody has to. You could've put on a nonsensical, nothing match, but to me, this is the way the card is structured. You want three exciting matches, and I thought if anybody could follow the street fight, we could. We did. It took a bit to get the crowd into it, but I was very happy with how we did it." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Chris Jericho reveals the risk of jumping from WWE to AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently opened up about the risk of jumping ship from WWE to All Elite Wrestling.

During an appearance on The Allison Hagendord Show, Jericho was questioned about the biggest risk he has taken in his life:

"Probably leaving WWE to go with AEW. We didn't even have TV at the time. Just my boss, Tony Khan, had a lot of passion, and he had the money for it, and we had a roster of guys that I felt could do something. When I got involved, we were able to get on TBS and kind of went from there. So I just think it was one of those things where I thought, 'I've done all I can do in WWE, and I can stay here, but I don't want to just stay here. I don't want to just be a guy. Let's try and change history. Let's make wrestling a better industry.’” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

