Chris Jericho discovers a mind-boggling fact of his from WWE: "Life is amazing sometimes"

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho shared a memory from his time in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2002. It also involves an amazing fact about him and Hulk Hogan.

It's hard to believe that Chris Jericho is still working after a legendary wrestling career spanning over 30 years. He has witnessed all the eras and transitions in the realm of wrestling since the beginning of his career in the 1990s, all the way to his current run in AEW as a veteran.

Y2J is best known for his Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. Jericho has had the opportunity of sharing the ring with some of the greatest wrestlers of different eras. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a memory of an event from 2002, where he main-evented last ever "WWF" show against Hulk Hogan:

"Here’s a FUN FACT! I just found out that the very last #WWF show EVER on May 5, 2002 was headlined by #ChrisJericho vs @hulkhogan for the WWF Championship! If you would’ve told a 16 year old me that this was gonna happen I would’ve laughed in your face and probably quoted a Hogan promo from Saturday Nights Main Event! Life is amazing sometimes… @wwe"

For those who don't know, "WWE" was previously known as "WWF" before they lost the trademark war against "World Wildlife Fund." Y2J took on Hulk Hogan for the World Title in the aforementioned event.

Chris Jericho is set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Chris Jericho has been a part of the All Elite roster ever since the company's inception, also being its first-ever World Champion. Currently, The Ocho is involved in a tag team with his former rival, Kenny Omega, and their team is known as "The Golden Jets."

The duo has been on the top of the All Elite tag team division, and they became the no.1 contenders for the Tag Titles after defeating The Young Bucks at Full Gear. Meanwhile, The Golden Jets are slated to challenge the current AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill at the upcoming Worlds End PPV.

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if Omega and Jericho will be able to capture the Tag Title at the upcoming PPV in Long Island.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.