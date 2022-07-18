"I'll bite his f***ing nose off" - Chris Jericho discusses backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar

One of the most talked about stories coming out of SummerSlam 2016 was Chris Jericho's backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar after the show, and the former AEW Champion recently spoke about it.

The ending to the main event of SummerSlam 2016 between The Beast Incarnate and Randy Orton was and still is highly controversial. The match ended with a technical knock-out after Lesnar delivered multiple elbow strikes to Orton's head, busting him open in front of a capacity crowd.

It was reported that Jericho confronted the former UFC Champion after the show, believing that Lesnar had gone off-script and put The Viper in real danger. The AEW star recently made an appearance on the True Geordie Podcast, where he discussed what went through his mind at the time:

“He was basically just like butchering him with elbows to the head, and I didn’t know if it was planned or not and nobody would tell me. Elbows to the side of the head can kill you. Your temple, if you get hit hard enough in the temple, you die … I was like, ‘If this is real, it’s bulls***. If it has been called, it’s still bulls***. He’s taking liberties and it pissed me off.’ I was in Gorilla and I was f***ing angry about it … And we got into a little bit of an issue.”

Chris then described how he felt while going up against Lesnar backstage:

“I was like f*** it, I’m going to bite his f***ing nose off. I see this big, giant, fat nose, and I am like … I’ll bite his f***ing nose off, see how tough he is then. He might kill me, but he’s going to walk around for the rest of his life with no f***ing nose," said Chris Jericho. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Thankfully, no noses were bitten off and no punches were thrown that day as the two men were separated before the altercation could escalate.

Chris Jericho had an even more heated backstage altercation with Goldberg

There are countless stories of wrestlers throwing hands backstage for real. One of the most infamous backstage scuffles in WWE was between Chris Jericho and Goldberg in 2003.

For some background, it is rumored that The Icon refused to work with the master of 1004 Holds back in WCW as the latter was considered 'small'.

Jericho says in his biography "Undisputed: How to Become World Champ in 1,372 easy steps" that on the April 7, 2003 episode of RAW, he and Goldberg got into a screaming match backstage, which turned into a scuffle. When the two were separated, the former Intercontinental Champion had the former WCW Champion caught in a headlock.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Say what you want, but @Goldberg still has the BEST spear of all time. Nobody makes it look that devastating...NOBODY! Say what you want, but @Goldberg still has the BEST spear of all time. Nobody makes it look that devastating...NOBODY!

While Goldberg refuses to comment on the storied confrontation, it is generally accepted that Chris Jericho bested the powerhouse on that day 19 years ago.

