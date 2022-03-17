"A very WWE thing to do" – Chris Jericho on his feud with top AEW star

MJF and Chris Jericho had one of the longest feuds in AEW history. According to The Demo God, one aspect of the feud felt like a "very WWE thing to do," prompting him and Tony Khan to decide against it.

Chris Jericho's theme music is one of the biggest parts of his AEW presentation. The crowd sings along to it regardless of his character being heel or babyface. During his feud with MJF, the theme song got banned.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho We are starting the #ThreeDaysOfFozzy by announcing that our single #Judas has been awarded GOLD status by the @RIAA , after surpassing 500,000 units SOLD!! This is a HUGE honor…especially in 2022…and is a dream come true for me & @FOZZYROCK ! Thanks to ALL of u who listened! We are starting the #ThreeDaysOfFozzy by announcing that our single #Judas has been awarded GOLD status by the @RIAA, after surpassing 500,000 units SOLD!! This is a HUGE honor…especially in 2022…and is a dream come true for me & @FOZZYROCK! Thanks to ALL of u who listened! https://t.co/fRy9Tb51xN

Chris Jericho appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio and spoke about his music and the storyline:

“It’s become a highlight of the show. That’s when we were doing The Five Labors of Jericho and MJF banned me from using Judas as a theme song. So, when we were thinking about that, everybody had their two cents. You gotta put the lyrics up on the jumbotron with a bouncy ball so they follow it. You gotta put lyrics sheets under the chairs so people could grab them. You have to direct people on their phones and give a pre-condition for the live crowd." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Le Champion felt nudging the crowd towards singing his theme music would've been a WWE-like move:

“Everybody thought about that except for Tony Khan and myself, and both of us were, like, it doesn’t feel right. It feels very – I hate to say it, but a very WWE thing to do – this is the way it has to be. There’s no room for error. Tony actually mentioned it, when you go to a concert, you know when to sing the lyrics. They don’t have to prompt you, they know the song. My point was if this works and it’s organic, it'll be one of the coolest moments of all time. If it doesn’t, then the heel, MJF, his evil plan paid off and that’s part of the story too, so let’s see what happens. I think it was in Houston. I came out, and it took one line or two for people to get in sync and then they were locked in.”

Chris Jericho has started a new faction in AEW

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Daniel Garcia called himself a “Sports Entertainer”



You wanna be heel in AEW, just say that. I love it Chris Jericho just called himself a “Sports Entertainer” on #AEWDynamite Daniel Garcia called himself a “Sports Entertainer”You wanna be heel in AEW, just say that. I love it Chris Jericho just called himself a “Sports Entertainer” on #AEWDynamite Daniel Garcia called himself a “Sports Entertainer”You wanna be heel in AEW, just say that. I love it

The Inner Circle officially imploded when the inaugural AEW Champion turned on Santana, Ortiz & Eddie Kingston. He was joined by Jake Hager, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

The former WWE Champion named this new group Jericho Appreciation Society. Fans are in for a treat if this group is as successful in AEW as Inner Circle was.

