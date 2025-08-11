Chris Jericho Drops a Huge WWE Reference Amid Extended AEW Absence

Chris Jericho was a top attraction for WWE for years before he left the promotion to join rival company AEW in 2019. However, amid his extended absence from All Elite Wrestling, Y2J dropped a huge reference to his days in World Wrestling Entertainment.
The former AEW World Champion began his WWE career in 1999, debuting as the Millennium Man on RAW and confronting The Rock in a memorable segment. For years, Jericho was a top act in the company, with his last appearance coming in 2018.
He then became the first wrestler to be signed by AEW upon its inception in 2019. The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla has had a remarkable tenure so far in the Jacksonville-based promotion, where he has completed six years.
Jericho has been absent from the company's television programming since the Dynamite after the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. He was on tour with Fozzy for the band's 25th anniversary until May.
While Jericho continues to be on hiatus, he recently dropped a reference to his time in WWE. Y2J shared a fan post about the last event presented under the 'WWF' name on his Instagram Story. It was the match card of an episode of SmackDown in 2002, which the veteran headlined against Hulk Hogan for the world championship and lost via disqualification.
Chris Jericho lost his world championship at AEW Dynasty
In his last televised match on AEW programming, Chris Jericho defended his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bandido. The duo had been feuding for weeks leading up to a Mask vs. Title Match at Dynasty.
The Lionheart was defeated by Bandido, which marked the end of his title reign. Jericho blamed his Learning Tree teammates, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, for his loss. He felt they did not live up to his expectations and walked out on them on AEW Dynamite after the pay-per-view.
With Jericho still absent and dropping a major WWE reference, his next move in pro wrestling remains unclear. So, what does the future hold for the former World Heavyweight Champion? Only time will tell.
