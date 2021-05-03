Chris Jericho elaborates on Jake Hager having his back during assassination threat in Abu Dhabi

During the Parlay segment on last week's AEW Dynamite between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, Chris Jericho revealed that Jake Hager had his back during an assassination threat in Abu Dhabi in 2012.

Ahead of the Blood and Guts Match this Wednesday, Chris Jericho sat down with Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss all things AEW. When the Abu Dhabi incident was brought up, Jericho revealed that it was a true story.

"Yeah, that is a true story," Chris Jericho said. "He didn't save me from assassination, but he had my back. We were in Abu Dhabi -- we were in a club and some guy was being a jerk so I just walked by him and gave him a body check. I kind of body checked him into the wall, a good old-fashioned hockey move. He claimed that his father and I quote, owned 27% of the country and that I would be assassinated by the end of the day, you know, in 24 hours. I remember I had a bounty for 7 million dollars on my head."

Chris Jericho went on to say that he had some alcohol in him and wanted to know if the seven million dollar bounty was a good number or an insult. Luckily, Hager was there to talk him down and get him out of there.

"Hager was standing behind me going like, 'Dude, this is the Wild West, don't mess with this guy.' This guy had his little posse of characters and they were going to assassinate me and he [Hager] was right there the whole time like, 'Dude, we got to get out of here.' I'm like, 'No, I wanna know, is 7 million a good number?'" said Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho appreciates Jake Hager having his back in Abu Dhabi

While Chris Jericho admitted that he was worried about the situation, it all turned out to be a false alarm as the guy who threatened him was just someone who did that sort of thing all the time. But Hager didn't know that and had Chris Jericho's back the entire time.

"So I went back to the room that I was -- I was kind of worried during the day." Chris Jericho said. "I kind of stayed in my room and then went to the show. I'm like, 'I hope none of these fans are assassins that are going to kill me for this 7 million dollar bounty.' Then I went back to my room. I'm just going to stay in until this blows over. Of course, the guys went out again. They were sending me pictures [saying] 'Come out, come out, come out.' So I decide to go, and I go back to the club and the bouncer is there and he goes, 'Oh, you haven't been assassinated yet?' I was like, 'No, should I be worried?' He goes, 'That mother f*****, he says that all the time. His dad doesn't own the country, he owns the gas station down the street. [laughs]' But at the time we didn't know, and Jake had my back when I was threatened with assassination in Abu Dhabi. So, that is a true story," said Chris Jericho.

Advertisement

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and the rest of The Inner Circle will step into the ring to face The Pinnacle in AEW's first-ever Blood and Guts match.

What do you think about this wild Chris Jericho story? Are you excited for Blood and Guts on AEW Dynamite? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.