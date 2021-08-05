Chris Jericho emerges victorious; MJF announces fourth labour on AEW

Chris Jericho and Juventud Guerrera rekindled an age-old rivalry as MJF watched from commentary at AEW Homecoming.

Chris Jericho was tasked with beating the legendary luchador with a top rope move on AEW Dynamite to advance to the fourth Labour of Jericho in his quest to fight MJF. Le Champion had multiple opportunities to go for the cover but referee Aubrey Edwards refused unless the move preceding the cover was from the top rope.

Nice backbreaker from @IAmJericho, but he has to win with a top rope move.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/gSxEkxNgRl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Chris Jericho hit a Judas Effect in the ring but could not pin Juventud so he had to improvise. The Demo God hit a modified Judas Effect, jumping from the top rope to get the three count and the win.

SUPER JUDAS EFFECT for the win!



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/UguZvE7O55 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

He had no time to celebrate though, as Wardlow ran into the ring and laid out Juventud with an F10 before striking Jericho with a Casualty of War.

MJF announces Wardlow as Chris Jericho's fourth labour

.@IAmJericho's Labour No. 4: @RealWardlow and @The_MJF will be there to make sure the match is "fair and square."



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/XnA8owPILD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

MJF wasted no time after Chris Jericho's victory, getting up from the commentary table to berate Jericho as Wardlow beat him down to leave him motionless.

MJF announced that Chris Jericho will face Wardlow as the fourth labour with MJF himself as a special referee.

I’ll be managing wardlow.



Labour number 4. Jericho goes to WAR!!!! https://t.co/XDdJQcrlHX — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 5, 2021

Beating a monster like Wardlow would be a challenge in itself, but doing so with MJF as the special referee makes the odds nearly insurmountable. Assuming Chris Jericho will eventually face MJF, how AEW manages to work this match will be extremely intriguing.

This is the second instance of MJF using Wardlow as a hurdle for his opponents in a bid to get a match with MJF. During the Cody Rhodes vs MJF feud, Cody had to face Wardlow in AEW's first ever steel cage match.

Cody Rhodes defeated Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match with a Moonsault off the cage #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q5SQbY5U7S — 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚 (@THEPWSCENE) February 20, 2020

It was Wardlow's first ever match in AEW and the big man did a tremendous job, especially when he caught Cody's moonsault from the top of the cage to perfection.

Edited by Greg Bush