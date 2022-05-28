"I heard so many people yelling at me" – Former WWE legend Chris Jericho explains the unpopular choice of name for his newest AEW faction

Chris Jericho recently opened up about naming his new faction 'The Jericho Appreciation Society' instead of simply 'Inner Circle 2.0.'

The formation of JAS stemmed from Jericho turning heel in his feud against Eddie Kingston. Earlier this year, Le Champion staged an ambush against his former stablemates and Kingston. His former allies Santana and Ortiz joined The Mad King's side, while Jake Hager stayed with Jericho.

On the latest episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, the former AEW World Champion spoke about the initial dislike of the name 'Inner Circle.'

"Guess what else nobody loved 3 years ago. Inner Circle. Stupidest name for a fact, I heard so many people yelling at me, 'It's terrible, it's terrible'..." (from 31:01 to 31:12)

Chris Jericho further explained how the name gained acceptance later on. People had even suggested naming his new faction 'Inner Circle 2.0.'

"Jericho Appreciation Society, 'Oh, why don't you call it Inner Circle 2.0? It's so obvious, you dummy, you fu*king idiot!' I am like, 'Do you not know anything about it? I would never do that. Inner Circle that's, these guys, this is different." (from 31:12 to 31:27)

You can check out the full podcast here:

The Jericho Appreciation Society gained new enemies recently when the Blackpool Combat Club joined Eddie Kingston's side. It remains to be seen how this new development will affect the storyline in the future.

Chris Jericho's faction is scheduled for a massive match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

With tensions between the JAS and Eddie Kingston's team rising, the two groups are scheduled to have an 'Anarchy in the Arena' match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

With the addition of Blackpool Combat Club in the fray, the feud has escalated to a new level. Considering the history between Chris Jericho and William Regal, BCC also has a personal stake in the rivalry.

On the suggestion of Jon Moxley, the two teams will have a massive fight at Double or Nothing.

RedDeathDarbyGargano @darbygargano



#AEWDoN It’s official! Daniel Garcia will make his AEW PPV debut at Double or Nothing when JAS takes on Moxley, Danielson, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match It’s official! Daniel Garcia will make his AEW PPV debut at Double or Nothing when JAS takes on Moxley, Danielson, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match#AEWDoN https://t.co/LHjP3FC6br

While some fans might miss the old Stadium Stampede format used previously, the upcoming match is also expected to be a grand affair. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens this Sunday, May 29.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Talk is Jericho and add a H/T for the transcriptions.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh