"A guy who was not even close to living up to his full potential" - Chris Jericho comments on top star's gimmick transition from WWE to AEW

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho believes that AEW star Jon Moxley is much bigger in his current gimmick than he was in the Stamford-based promotion as Dean Ambrose.

Moxley plied his trade in Vince McMahon's company from 2011 to 2019. His time in the promotion is mostly remembered for his work in the faction "Shield", alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Having signed with AEW in its inception year, the 36-year-old got a chance to really showcase himself as a singles competitor and is now one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho Podcast, Chris Jericho explained that the former Shield member got the chance to explore his full potential in AEW.

"You need a collection of guys who aren’t retreads or haven’t lived up to their full potential, and we had that with The Elite right out of the gate, and then bringing in Moxley right out of the bat for the first show that we had. That’s a guy who was not even close to living up to his full potential. You can see that now. Moxley now is so much better and bigger than he ever was as Dean Ambrose. So we had all three of those things, and also a passion and a desire, and there was a point to prove.” (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

Chris Jericho comments on the beginnings of AEW

The Painmaker has seen AEW rise to stardom as he has been there from the very beginning and was the inaugural AEW World Champion.

On the same podcast, Jericho highlighted that it took him some time to believe in AEW president Tony Khan's vision.

When the idea came for AEW, and you’ve heard it a million times. ‘Oh, there’s a new wrestling company. This guy’s got some money.’ Whatever. Same thing over and over again. It took me a while to really believe what Tony was talking about because what you need to start a company is you need money and a lot of it, which the Khan family has. You need a great television deal, which we didn’t have at the time, but we finally got it with TNT and TBS. (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

Chris Jericho recently lost against Bryan Danielson in the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament held to crown the new AEW World Champion.

