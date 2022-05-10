Chris Jericho officially adds another nickname to his AEW repertoire

Chris Jericho is AEW's Le Champion, The Demo God, The Influencer, and now, The Wizard. The legendary wrestler recently filed to trademark his latest nickname, ensuing that the change is permanent.

Alongside the newly formed Jericho Appreciation Society, the star blasted Eddie Kingston with a "fireball," much to most fans' ire. Chris Jericho recently entered Dynamite wearing a sparkling jacket, further alluding to being a wizard. The former Heavyweight Champion is, more than likely, simply making a parody of WWE.

As per the report from WrestlingNews.co, the star's nickname has been registered for wrestling merch and usage within AEW, as well as exhibits by Chris Jericho himself.

"Mark For: THE WIZARD™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer;” the trademark notes.

After his grudge match victory against Santana, the JAS leader seemed more dominant than ever. With their rivalry against Kingston and Proud 'N Powerful nearing its end, what could be next for the Jericho Appreciation Society?

Chris Jericho and the JAS will address the AEW Galaxy this Wednesday on Dynamite

“Cool Hand” Angelo Parker was the first star to dub the fanbase as the "AEW Galaxy" - another jab at WWE for their "Universe." This week, the group will celebrate their recent victory.

The JAS' ceremony could likely end up being interrupted by Santana, Ortiz, or Eddie Kingston as they have in the past. Jericho's rivalries in AEW have almost always been extremely heated and filled with backstage and mid-promo attacks.

Fans will have to catch AEW Dynamite to see if their favorite Sports Entertainers get away with another stolen victory or get taken to task.

