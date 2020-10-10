Chris Jericho fires shots at NXT TakeOver 31 main event

Chris Jericho celebrated his 30 years in the business on AEW Dynamite in style and proclaiming himself to be the "Demo God" as AEW beat NXT yet again in the ratings.

AEW: 753,000

NXT: Did not chart

Fly On Pence's Head: 50,700,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) October 8, 2020

Of course, The Vice-Presidential debate took the night as both show's viewership declined with AEW scoring 753,000 and NXT scoring 639,000 in total viewership. But in true Le Champion style, Chris Jericho touted that the main-event doubled NXT's demo.

Great to see that the @AEW Main Event of Jericho & @RealJakeHager vs @KingSerpentico & @KillLutherKill, increased 10% from the previous segment and DOUBLED the @WWENXT demo! Plus female viewership was up in that slot. Just proves that #Luther is a money draw AND a Sex Macheen... — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 10, 2020

When a fan said that Jericho should learn from the Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly NXT TakeOver main-event, Jericho fired back in typical fashion.

Chris Jericho says NXT TakeOver 31 Main Event was an example of how to injure yourself

Chris Jericho responded by saying that Balor and O'Reilly match was a great way to show how people can injure each other and not work again for months.

Chris Jericho left the last AEW Dynamite with many of the heels coming to the ring to celebrate his 30th anniversary. Moreover, AEW teased that Jericho's next big feud could be with none other than MJF.

MJF is touted as the future of AEW by people like Jon Moxley and a feud with Chris Jericho could take his star to the next level.