"The greatest of all time to do it" - Former WWE Champion names Chris Jericho as one of the legends on his Mount Rushmore

Chris Jericho is considered a living legend by numerous fans, despite his sometimes questionable booking. During a recent interview, one of his fellow wrestlers named him as one of his all-time favorite wrestlers.

During his recent appearance on Captain’s Corner fellow Jericho Appreciation Society member Jake Hager unsurprisingly named Chris Jericho as one of the legends on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.

“I think Chris Jericho is really [on] the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. He really is solidifying his career and being one of the greatest of all time to do it,” Hager explained. “It really just shows he’s one of the greatest because people want to work with him, and that chemistry you see on screen trickles down. It starts with him and the way he treats the people that he works with." - (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Chris Jericho broke into the wrestling industry back in 1990, when the then-young star performed in many small Canadian promotions. The Wizard then made his way to Japan, before finally settling into WCW and then WWF.

While it may come as no surprise to fans who watch AEW, since Hager is in a stable dedicated to appreciating Jericho, the veteran's career speaks for itself. At 52, The Wizard still manages to remain relevant while continuously reinventing himself.

Jake Hager won his first World Championship by defeating Chris Jericho

Today, the star might go by Jake Hager, but many fans were initially introduced to him as "The All American" Jack Swagger. Hager would have a decent initial run as Swagger, even capturing the World Heavyweight Championship along the way.

During the same interview with Captain's Corner, Hager looked back on his relationship with Chris Jericho and recalled defeating him for the Heavyweight Championship.

“We go back a long time. We’re always kind of like traveling buddies, good people to know and rely on away from work,” he said. “I won the first World Title from him; I remember he poked me as hard as I’ve ever been poked in my chest right in front of certain people, and he said, ‘Don’t f*ck this up,’ hopefully, I didn’t.” - (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Right now, the two seem closer than ever, especially since Hager betrayed Santana and Ortiz to align himself with Jericho. How much longer could the friendship last, especially with the foundation of their relationship being a title change?

