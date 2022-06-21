"He is not as good as he thinks" - Chris Jericho gives his honest opinion on top AEW star

Chris Jericho went straight to the point on MJF, saying The Salt of the Earth isn't as good as he perceives himself to be.

Back in 2020, MJF, along with Wardlow, joined Jericho's Inner Circle group when he defeated the latter at Full Gear. Soon, The Salt of the Earth turned on The Wizard and created a new stable called The Pinnacle (him, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, FTR, and Tully Blanchard). Jericho and MJF had a highly-acclaimed feud that culminated in All Out 2021 when the former forced the latter to submit to the "Walls of Jericho."

Currently, The Salt of the Earth is gone from all things AEW after cutting a controversial promo in the June 1 episode of Dynamite. It is still unclear if the angle is work or shoot.

In an interview with TalkSport, Jericho said that MJF would be back, but the latter still has a lot to learn because he's still young.

"MJF is [26]. He has a lot to learn. He’s not as good as he thinks he is and like I said, it really is nothing to do with me but I’m sure he’ll be back. 18 months is a long time to stay at home and that’s Tony Khan’s prerogative. You’re under contract, you want to stay at home? You can stay at home and not get paid and that’s what happens," Jericho said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye I will never let the internet forget about the musical number that MJF and Chris Jericho put on during #AEWDynamite I will never let the internet forget about the musical number that MJF and Chris Jericho put on during #AEWDynamite https://t.co/YSuNhwpGUc

The Wizard also indicated in the interview that Friedman should've known the circumstances when he first signed his AEW contract.

Chris Jericho wants nothing to do with the MJF-AEW fiasco

During the same interview, Chris Jericho was asked about the issues surrounding MJF and AEW. The Wizard then emphasized that in his three-decade-long wrestling career, if something weren't related to him, he would steer clear from it.

"After 30 years in this business, I’ve learned if it doesn’t have anything to do with me I stay the hell out of it. I don’t really care. If I had an angle with MJF or if I was involved in the contracts I’d be much more interested in it, but I stay out of it, it has nothing to do with me," Jericho added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

GetTheTables @GetTheTables_



#AEW



The promo exchange between MJF & Chris Jericho was great. #AEW Dynamite The promo exchange between MJF & Chris Jericho was great. #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/xKmbz1US8v

Currently, there is no indication of when MJF will appear on AEW's weekly programming. Meanwhile, at Forbidden Door, Chris Jericho will team up with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara against the trio of Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far