Chris Jericho gives his verdict on Sammy Guevara and MJF main event this week

AEW star and leader of the Inner Circle, Chris Jericho, has heaped praise on the match between Sammy Guevara and MJF.

The company did a splendid job in its return to the Wednesday night slot this week. The main event of the show featured a singles bout between MJF and Sammy Guevara. Both men tore the house down and forced fans to pop up in their seats at Daily's Place.

In the end, MJF emerged victorious, thanks to Shawn Spears and Wardlow's timely interference.

Following the match, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to share his opinions on this week's main event. The Demo God stated that both MJF and Sammy Guevara put on a hellacious battle this week. He even rated it as one of the best matches he has ever seen. However, Chris Jericho did acknowledge the fraud finish, stating that the wrong guy won the match:

"Tonight’s @sammyguevara vs @The_MJF match was one of the best I’ve ever seen in @AEW & I was living vicariously through the #SpanishGod as he beat the s*** out of #MJF! Sadly the wrong man won, but both guys proved why #AEW is the BEST wrestling company in the world today," said Chris Jericho.

Tonight’s @sammyguevara vs @The_MJF match was one of the best I’ve ever seen in @AEW & I was living vicariously through the #SpanishGod as he beat the shit out of #MJF! Sadly the wrong man won, but both guys proved why #AEW is the BEST wrestling company in the world today! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 1, 2021

Chris Jericho's thoughts on AEW being the best wrestling company in the world today are easy to agree with. From both a wrestling and a storytelling point of view, Tony Khan has done a great job of keeping fans interested in their product.

Chris Jericho will come face to face with MJF next week

During next week's Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and MJF will have a face-off. As per the announcement tonight, the Salt of the Earth will lay down stipulations to which the Demo God needs to follow to get a match with him.

This week's main event also saw Wardlow assaulting Chris Jericho, who was sitting at the commentary table. The feud has only intensified, and fans are excited to see what the company has in store for them next week.

What's your take on Sammy Guevara vs. MJF bout this week? What do you think will happen when Chris Jericho and MJF come face to face next week? Sound off in the comment section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Jack Cunningham