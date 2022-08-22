"Learned what it was to be a snake" - Top AEW star heavily criticizes his matches against Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has not always garnered the best responses, but a top AEW recently called the legend "a snake."

While the former Y2J has had success in WCW, he's mainly known for his time in WWE. Chris Jericho made his well-received WWE debut at the turn of the century back in 1999 and kickstarted what would become a storied career today.

During a recent interview on the Under the Ring podcast, Eddie Kingston recalled how he hated every single match he had against Jericho:

"I hated them all. I hated every single one of them because I don't like any of my work, plus I don't like Chris," Kingston said. "Being in the ring with him was a headache, it was seven months of a headache but I’m proud that it’s over, for now."

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



- Eddie Kingston to Chris Jericho



#AEWRampage “Every drop of blood is a sin you have committed against my Ruby"- Eddie Kingston to Chris Jericho “Every drop of blood is a sin you have committed against my Ruby" - Eddie Kingston to Chris Jericho#AEWRampage https://t.co/rNn3qkFDoT

Kingston continued, noting the only thing he learned from Chris Jericho:

"Did I learn a lot? I learned what it was to be a snake backstage like Chris. I learned how to avoid people like Chris and his group. So, I did learn from him, but it was seven months of my life that I can't have back so thanks a lot, Chris." (H/T: Fightful)

Eddie Kingston was last seen during FIghter Fest Week 2's AEW Dynamite, where he competed against Chris Jericho in a "Barbed Wire Everywhere" match.

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston were initially meant to form a tag-team

The strife between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho formally began after The Wizard refused to shake the Mad King's hand after a grueling match at AEW Revolution 2022. The following week, Jericho attacked Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz, beginning his latest heel persona.

While recently appearing on Swerve Strickland's Swerve City podcast, the former AEW World Champion shared the original idea for his feud:

"When we first started doing our angle, the idea was we would end up as a team, Eddie and I, but as we were going along, [I] had some medical issues, and Eddie had a broken orbital bone. Then he had mentioned something to Santana and Ortiz and said, 'Jericho's the one that's been holding you back from the titles'," Jericho said. (H/T: WrestlingINC)

While the two stars have a lot of animosity left between them, there may somehow be a way back for the two. Kingston and Jericho differ greatly in the ring, but perhaps the two men might earn one another's respect down the line.

