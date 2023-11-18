Chris Jericho has a hilarious moment during AEW Rampage [Watch]

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho caused an unintentionally hilarious moment while walking down the ramp for commentary on the most recent episode of Rampage.

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly a legend in the wrestling business, and his career has spanned several decades. Along with his career accomplishments, Jericho is also known for his incredible mic skills and his ability to entertain fans, and make people laugh with his unmatched charisma and delivery.

The Ocho has been signed with AEW since its inception in 2019. He has been a prominent star as well as one of the major reasons for the company's success. Apart from performing regularly on the show, Jericho also joins the commentary team every week on Friday Night's Rampage.

On the most recent episode of Rampage, The DemoGod was part of an embarrassing, yet funny moment while walking down the ramp. Jericho unknowingly walked to the stage, instead of ringside where the commentary table was placed.

Usually, Chris used to reach the commentary table on the stage on Dynamite and Rampage every week. However, Rampage was at the same arena as Collision this week, where the desk is placed ringside. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho is set to team up with Kenny Omega to take on The Young Bucks at Full Gear.

