"That's the stupidest f****** thing I've ever heard" – Chris Jericho hits back at a fan regarding his appearance on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho hit back at a fan on social media who accused him of getting abdomen implants to look more in shape.

Jericho has been getting into shape in preparation for his pay-per-view match at Revolution with Eddie Kingston and showed off his physique during a segment on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

One eagle-eyed viewer pointed out that Jericho's physique seemed a tad unnatural and said he'd gotten abdomen implants to which The Influencer responded with a strongly worded comeback, telling the haters to keep reaching:

"Hah that is the stupidest f****** thing I’ve ever heard!! Keep reaching haters….."

This isn't the first time that Jericho's physique has come into question. Back in 2020, several people on social media said Jericho looked out of shape.

Several people, many of whom hadn't seen Jericho in a long time, claimed he was fat, awful, and looked like Nikki Sixx from Mötley Crüe.

Chris Jericho to face Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution

Whether or not fans are happy with the way Jericho looks, there's no doubt that his most recent feud with Eddie Kingston has got people excited for their showdown at Revolution on March 6.

The match was made official on the most recent edition of Dynamite, where the two traded verbal barbs on the microphone in a segment praised by fans all over the world.

The match joins other high-profile grudge matches on the card, including a Dog Collar Match between CM Punk and MJF, the AEW Women's Championship Match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa, and AEW World Championship Match between Hangman Page and Adam Cole.

