Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho hospitalized during UK tour with band Fozzy 

AEW veteran Chris Jericho has been admitted to a hospital for a non-Covid-19, treatable health issue during the UK tour of his band Fozzy.

The Le Champion and Fozzy are on a 12-day tour of the United Kingdom, named Save The World. The band was scheduled to perform on Friday, December 10th at Swansea Sin City Venue in Swansea, Wales, which now stands canceled owing to Jericho's unexpected hospitalization.

bionic beanz @stumpy220 so went to my first gig last night in bournemouth and saw @FOZZYROCK @IAmJericho , i have never had so much fun! thank you so went to my first gig last night in bournemouth and saw @FOZZYROCK @IAmJericho, i have never had so much fun! thank you https://t.co/ACyANqhS2s

The band released an official statement via Sin City Venue in which they shared the news about the AEW star and the cancellation of Friday's show. As per the statement, updates regarding the upcoming shows on Saturday and Sunday will be made public soon. The message reads as follows:

"Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible."

Chris Jericho has not issued any update regarding his health at the time of writing this article. We here at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery.

Chris Jericho could feud with 2pointO upon his return

While there's little clarity over the AEW star's condition at the moment, there's a readymade feud waiting for him upon his return to the company. Before heading to the UK, Chris Jericho kickstarted a rivalry with the trio of 2pointO (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia.

Since Eddie Kingston is also embroiled in a heated feud with them, it could result in him and Chris Jericho joining forces. A few days back, 2pointO warned Le Champion not to interfere in their business and suggested things might only escalate when he returns.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Chris Jericho's hospitalization? Do you see him returning to AEW soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh