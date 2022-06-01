"Can't wait to win another one" - Chris Jericho hypes up 23-year-old star ahead of clash against former AEW World Champion

Chris Jericho expressed his excitement and optimism as he hyped the upcoming match between his stablemate Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley on social media this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

A couple of days ago, Jericho, Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Minard, and Angelo Parker (Jericho Appreciation Society) won in the Anarchy in the Arena match against Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz at Double or Nothing.

The upcoming Moxley vs. Garcia bout will be in the aftermath of the grueling match between the JAS and Blackpool Combat Club in Las Vegas. Following the announcement on Twitter from Tony Khan, The Wizard immediately chimed in to assure the AEW President that "sports entertainment" will prevail again over "common street thugs."

"Hey @TonyKhan! That’s “one of Sports Entertainments top stars for the future…”! Can’t wait to win another one over those common street thugs. #AEWDynamite," Jericho tweeted.

Check out The Wizard's tweet below:

Daniel Garcia gave his thoughts on his upcoming AEW Dynamite match

Like Chris Jericho, Garcia also delivered a strong statement for his upcoming match on AEW Dynamite against Jon Moxley. The JAS member said on Twitter that he knows what it takes to win in Los Angeles.

For those unaware, the 23-year-old star recently won the Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Battle of Los Angeles 2022 by defeating 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in the finals. With the win, Daniel Garcia became the challenger for Bandido's PWG World Championship and successfully dethroned the latter at PWG's Delivering the Goods event.

"Winning big matches in LA isn’t something new to me. Don’t forget who really runs it," Garcia tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Garcia's match on Dynamite will be his second against Moxley since The First Dance edition of Rampage on August 20, 2021. While he lost the match, it will be interesting to see if the JAS member can get his revenge this time around.

