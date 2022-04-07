"Challenge accepted" - Chris Jericho hypes up his upcoming match next week on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho, now rebranded as The Influencer, shocked the AEW fanbase when he turned on his former Inner Circle stablemates nearly a month ago. Since then, Jericho has claimed to be a "Sports Entertainer" and is on a mission to end all pro-wrestling in AEW.

During last week's Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society got the better of the returning Eddie Kingston and Proud 'N Powerful. This week, the team was not so lucky as Kingston, and the duo chased them out of the building early into the show.

After his retreat, Chris Jericho took to Twitter, where the star accepted the challenge from Kingston and his former friends.

Chris Jericho and his stablemates will have a heavy task ahead of themselves next week since the blood is still bad between the two teams. Santana and Ortiz have clearly not gotten over the betrayal, as seen in their promo on Dynamite.

Proud 'N Powerful are known for their extreme matches and for always pushing their opponents to their limits. Jericho is no stranger to the abilities of the two, and as such, fans will expect the veteran to have a plan to deal with Proud 'N Powerful.

Santana took to Twitter to suggest a new expletive-laden name for Chris Jericho's stable

Following Dynamite, Jericho's former stablemate Santana took to Twitter to suggest that the JAS change their name. The suggestion came after the stable fled from the attack of Eddie Kingston and Proud 'N Powerful.

"Jericho's B**ch Society," Santana Tweeted.

The feud between Jericho and his former friends will likely continue to escalate until all members face each other in a grudge match. Tensions were already tight before The Influencer betrayed his former stablemates. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how this feud develops.

