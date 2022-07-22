Chris Jericho suffered a gruesome injury during Barbed Wire Everywhere Deathmatch on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has confirmed that he suffered a broken nose during his bout against Eddie Kingston on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Jericho donned the ''Painmaker'' war paint to go one-on-one with Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match. The former Intercontinental Champion was the first to get busted open in the bloody affair. After The Wizard picked up the win, Kingston threw Y2J into the barbed wire spiderweb outside the ring after the match.

The former WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to post a video confirming his broken nose. In the clip, a chair, held by Kingston, mercilessly landed on The Wizard's face which resulted in the injury. Here is what Jericho wrote:

“Just left the doctors office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW”

You can check out the clip below:

Chris Jericho shared a selfie of his broken nose after winning match against Eddie Kingston

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society bested Eddie Kingston after receiving help from Sammy Guevara. The bout marked yet another chapter in the epic rivalry between the two stars.

Despite Jericho's win, the former WWE Superstar was on the receiving end of the most gruesome spots. After the show went off air, he was stretchered out of the arena. Following the match, the 51-year-old took to Twitter to share a picture of his face filled with cuts and bruises:

"BLOOD WILL FOLLOW BLOOD!!! #ThePainmaker always wins….deal with it! @AEW #BarbwireEverywhere"

You can check out the graphic photo here.

After being an integral part of WWE and its Attitude Era, Y2J has made a name for himself in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

