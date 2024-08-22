Chris Jericho jokingly botches his promo on AEW Dynamite, leaving fans furious

Chris Jericho knows how to get under the skin of people and he did just that when he jokingly botched his promo on AEW Dynamite. This left those present in Cardiff furious and the fans reaction was audible.

The AEW FTW Champion was speaking to Renee Paquette just before he was about to take on the Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington on Dynamite. In order to get a response from the fans, the former WWE star seemingly botched his promo in a joking way. He definitely knew what he was doing.

"Something's been bothering me Renee, all the way on my flight here to Cardiff, ENGLAND," he said.

Cardiff is in Wales and not in England, and that left the home fans angry and they voiced their displeasure with loud boos aimed at Chris Jericho. He went out and took on Tommy Billington and dispatched the local hero with ease.

He was then confronted by his challenger at AEW All In, Hook but before he could lay a hand on Jericho, out came Big Bill and took him out. After one devastating chokeslam, Chris Jericho and his faction were standing on top of his challenger in a scene that could very much be a reality come All In this Sunday.

