"Our demo will end up beating theirs"- Chris Jericho makes bold AEW claim

AEW is making great strides in their quest to become the biggest wrestling company in the world and Chris Jericho is quite confident that AEW will achieve that.

Chris Jericho sat down with Inside the Ropes and spoke on the ongoing tussle between AEW and WWE. Vince McMahon said on a WWE conference call that he doesn't view AEW as a competition, which Le Champion felt was reverse psychology.

“So WWE is not competition for us,” Jericho said. “We’re competition for ourselves. So for Vince to say that – to me, it’s probably reverse psychology and that he does see us as competition. But deep down inside, what does it really matter?”

The Demo God went on to say that WWE is where it is because of the TV deals they have in place and AEW will have those once their demo numbers overtake WWE's.

He concluded by saying that once AEW overtakes the demo and get sizeable TV deals, WWE will have to look at them as competition.

“The WWE is the WWE and they have billions of dollars locked in TV deals and we are working towards that. Now when our demo ends up beating theirs and TV deals start coming in for us at the billions, then I truly think there will be a lot of competition because now you’re fighting for money, you’re not just fighting for bragging rights – and bragging rights don’t mean anything. It’s the money that you make from it that counts. So we’ll see what happens.”

Chris Jericho will take on Juventud Guerrera at AEW Homecoming

Jericho vs Juventud

Chris Jericho is set to take on long-time foe Juventud Guerrera at AEW Coming in the third 'Labor of Jericho' and must win with a top rope move to complete the hurdle in order to move a step closer to facing MJF in a singles match.

Juventud and Chris Jericho wrestled many times in the WCW Cruiserweight Division and the legendary luchador had a big part to play in establishing Jericho as a potential main event talent instead of an undercard high-flyer.

Juventud Guerrera and Chris Jericho wrestling, possibly for the last time on TNT, will be a nostalgia-rich moment especially for old-school fans.

