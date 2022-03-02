"I can turn people at the drop of a dime" - Chris Jericho makes a bold claim about his character in AEW

Chris Jericho is the first-ever AEW World Champion, one of the many accomplishments that he'll be remembered for. During his run with the promotion, Jericho has revamped himself a handful of times. He also founded one of the most popular stables in All Elite Wrestling, the Inner Circle.

In recent weeks, The Influencer has been teasing a heel turn. During Jericho's segment with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite last week, the veteran nearly completed this switch. He harshly criticized Kingston, a fan-favorite star, and bragged about his own success.

While speaking on FITE in Focus, Chris Jericho boasted about his ability to turn the crowd and make the fans react any way he wants.

"I can turn people at the drop of a dime," said Jericho. "I mean you saw MJF do that [with his CM Punk promo]. He’s very good at it as well. You didn’t think, ‘Oh, how’s MJF gonna turn the crowd?’ Well he did a great job of it. I can do the same and I have before. You know, [the] promo with Eddie Kingston, with two or three more sentences far left or far right, I could’ve turned the whole crowd heel on me. That’s a good thing. That’s what wrestling’s all about is the story and the characters, not the matches and the moves." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Jericho is renowned for his promo skills, and he has enjoyed remarkable runs on both sides of the face/heel divide.

Chris Jericho says he really doesn't like Eddie Kingston

During the same interview, Chris Jericho revealed that while he believes himself and Kingston will create something different, he genuinely doesn't like The Mad King.

"I knew from the start that Eddie Kingston and I would be able to create something that’s a little bit different from the norm, that’s a little bit more intense because there is a little bit of dislike between us,” Jericho said. “There has been since day one. Now we’re both professionals and we work together, but I really don’t like him." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

What do you think about Jericho's comments? Sound off below!

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at AEW Revolution? Chris Jericho Eddie Kingston 0 votes so far