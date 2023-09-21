Chris Jericho makes embarrassing botch on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Earlier tonight, on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, during his match versus Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho missed the timing and botched one of his iconic moves.

The bout between the former stablemates was full of action from start to finish, with several great spots being done. The only low in the contest came when Jericho tried bouncing from the turnbuckle to hit his usual springboard dropkick. It seemed like Guevara was set to counter that with a superkick of his own, but both stars missed the timing.

Chris Jericho ended up backing out from the move at the last minute, possibly knowing the timing was off, Guevara ended up in an awkward position as he ended up kicking the air. The two quickly moved on as Guevara got to reload and properly hit his kick to the face.

In the end, Chris Jericho would get the timing right after countering Guevara's dive from the top rope into his iconic Codebreaker, which would win him the match. Guevara would get the last laugh as he turned on his mentor to join hands with Don Callis.

What were your thoughts on the botch and on the match as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

