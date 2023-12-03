Chris Jericho makes surprise wrestling appearance outside AEW

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has shocked his fans by making a surprise appearance in an Asian pro wrestling promotion.

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly a legend in the pro wrestling business. During his storied career, he has performed in several major companies such as WCW, ECW, and WWE. While The Ocho is currently signed to AEW, he often appears in Japanese promotions such as DDT and RevPro.

A Twitter user recently shared a few clips of Jericho's guest appearance at a VPW (Vietnamese Pro Wrestling) show. You can view the post below:

"Vietnamese Pro Wrestling and a guest appearance from Chris Jericho. Pretty standard Saturday [laughing emoji]," Dr. Leigh Jones tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Fans in the arena were visibly thrilled to see the legendary wrestler make an unannounced appearance. Meanwhile, Jericho embraced the crowd's reaction and gave them a moment they will remember for a long time.

Chris Jericho is pursuing the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Earlier this year, Jericho formed an unlikely alliance with his former rival Kenny Omega. The two are collectively known as The Golden Jets.

Expand Tweet

Following their feud against the Don Callis Family, the duo earned an AEW World Tag Team Title shot. Jericho and Omega defeated The Young Bucks at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view.

The Golden Jets can now challenge the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill. However, it remains unknown when Jericho and Omega will get their tag team title shot.

AEW is set to present its next pay-per-view, Worlds End, on December 30, 2023. It could be the perfect stage for the veterans to challenge Bill and Starks for the gold.

Do you think The Golden Jets will be able to capture the tag team title in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.