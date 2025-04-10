Chris Jericho has a meltdown on AEW Dynamite but there's a twist

AEW star Chris Jericho lost his cool on tonight's episode of Dynamite after his teammates made him unhappy. Bryan Keith and Big Bill have been a part of The Learning Tree for several months now. The duo followed every order the former ROH World Champion gave them.

Ad

At the Dynasty pay-per-view, Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido in a very controversial match. However, he had his focus on his prodigy's failures as they couldn't capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship from The Hurt Syndicate. While Jericho was bashing the tag team, Big Bill had enough of him and stated that they are not the Learning Tree's punching bags.

Later, a very furious Jericho smashed his bat on the TV and continuously claimed that he was not angry, but disappointed. He then left the ring in a rage. Big Bill and Bryan Keith stood still in the ring as they knew Chris Jericho would react this way. It seems that the former AEW World Champion will be out of action for a while.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

It was evident that the Learning Tree would split now that the dynamics have changed. It remains to be seen when the former ROH World Champion will return to the company as he stormed out of the arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More