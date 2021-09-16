Chris Jericho mentions Brock lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer during segment on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho referenced Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in his promo on AEW Dynamite when he delivered a heated message to Dan Lambert. This segment was another example of how Jericho never holds back when he speaks on TV.

Dan Lambert walked out on AEW Dynamite with the American Top Team and the Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page). He then harshly insulted the company and the locker room, as he usually does. In response, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of the Inner Circle walked out to put an end to Lambert's rant.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



#AEWDynamite Jericho just referenced his backstage fights with Lesnar and Goldberg. 😂 Jericho just referenced his backstage fights with Lesnar and Goldberg. 😂



#AEWDynamite

Le Champion told Lambert that he wasn't afraid of his stooges like former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, among others. Chris Jericho recalled his backstage confrontations with intimidating figures like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar and said that he wasn't afraid of them. For this reason, he stated he had no reason to be afraid of anything Dan Lambert might have in store for him.

The segment ended with a match being made official between the team of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager and Men of the Year. The two teams will face off next week on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

What had happened between AEW's Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar?

Sean Ross Sapp AKA ROCK HARD ERIC SHINS @SeanRossSapp I'm told folks backstage almost universally backed Jericho for the Lesnar incident. More later today I'm told folks backstage almost universally backed Jericho for the Lesnar incident. More later today

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton wrestled to a technical knockout finish at WWE SummerSlam 2016 when the Beast Incarnate's offense actually busted Orton wide open. Orton was bleeding profusely, and nobody was sure if it was a planned spot or a legitimate gash. As a result, Chris Jericho was seething backstage.

Jericho was concerned about Orton's safety, so he wanted to intervene. It was later revealed that Orton had suffered a concussion, so the injury was legitimate. Chris Jericho was quite vocal about the situation, which reportedly angered Brock Lesnar.

According to Dave Meltzer, Jericho didn't back down when Lesnar shoved him. Instead, he got in Lesnar's face, and the two men had to be separated by Triple H and Vince McMahon. Not many men would have the courage to stand up to Brock Lesnar, but Chris Jericho did.

What did you think about Jericho referencing Lesnar on AEW Dynamite? Are you looking forward to Jericho's match next week? Sound off below.

