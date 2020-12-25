Chris Jericho has a message for fans who body-shamed him on Twitter

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho was recently on the receiving end of a barrage of demeaning tweets on the social media website, with many users making fun of his weight. A Twitter user pointed out that Jericho is in better shape than half of the trolls who are body-shaming him.

Chris Jericho noticed the tweet, and decided to respond to the fans who body-shamed him. The pro-wrestling legend stated that he could perform more pushups, squats, and sit-ups than all of the trolls that targeted him. Check out the tweets targeting Jericho HERE, and response below:

Awwww they are? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids.... 😘 #LeChampion https://t.co/0pnHQ2NSDa — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 25, 2020

Chris Jericho will go down in wrestling history as one of the very best

Chris Jericho recently completed 30 years in pro-wrestling. He has wrestled all over the world, and in some of the biggest promotions in the industry, including WWE, WCW, and NJPW. He is currently 50-years-old, and is still going strong in All Elite Wrestling.

LeChampion is kicking us off on #AEWDynamite WORTH THE WAIT pic.twitter.com/5uPROF6v2Z — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

Jericho is still one of the most relevant names in pro-wrestling, and did an incredible job as AEW's first-ever World Champion. Jericho has been the target of body-shaming trolls for a while now, but he has proven time and again that he is still capable of producing quality matches at his age.