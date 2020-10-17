Chris Jericho and MJF's AEW Dynamite dinner segment gets an official name

Will he or won't he? Chris Jericho has a tough decision to make next week. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Le Champion handed MJF a dinner invitation to discuss the latter's not-so-subtle desire to join the Inner Circle. The segment is all set to be a memorable one and has even received a promotional title... Le Dinner Debonair.

MJF to join forces with Chris Jericho in The Inner Circle?

After unsuccessfully challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All Out 2020, MJF hinted at joining a faction. But which group would be deemed worthy enough of having the Salt of the Earth as its member? Perhaps, MJF had the right faction in mind.

Ever since the post-All Out edition of Dynamite, MJF and Chris Jericho have gone on to run into each other intentionally as well as unintentionally on multiple occasions. Not only that but the two have also been spotted complimenting each other.

Even though MJF's ego prevented him from expressing his desire to join Chris Jericho's Inner Circle for nearly a year, he finally asked the tough question earlier this week.

So, @the_mjf, you're telling @IAmJericho there's a chance you join the Inner Circle? pic.twitter.com/CEIyJNkpNS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 15, 2020

However, instead of accepting MJF's request straight away, Chris Jericho made it clear that he would have to discuss this request with his fellow stablemates. Le Champion also challenged the 24-year-old Superstar to talk about the same over a steak dinner that is now being billed as Le Dinner Debonair.

What's on the horizon... an epic alliance or a highly-anticipated rivalry?

It would be an understatement to say that both Chris Jericho and MJF have proven to be cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling during the promotion's debut year. While their upcoming dinner segment will be highly entertaining, it could also be the start of an intriguing alliance between AEW's top heels or the initiation of a feud that fans have been clamoring for since the inception of AEW.