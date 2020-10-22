Chris Jericho and MJF's 'La Dinner Debonair' segment turns into a surprising musical

The 'Le Dinner Debonair' segment between Chris Jericho and MJF was, as expected, a uniquely entertaining offering.

The segment managed to become the most trending topic on social media from the latest AEW Dynamite episode, and the fans just can't seem to get enough of the meeting between MJF and Chris Jericho.

Let's just run you through all that happened.

It all began with Chris Jericho and MJF trying to one-up each other while ordering steak. MJF started by ordering his steak well done. Jericho responded by saying that he wanted his to be medium-well. MJF reacted and changed his order up to a medium steak. The back-and-forth charade went on until Jericho told the waitress to cook the steak 'extra bloody rare'!

Chris Jericho finally decided to get down to business. Jericho asked MJF about what they were doing there, considering that there was an important town hall meeting scheduled for next.

Jericho expressed his displeasure about MJF calling himself the 'Ratings Ruler'. Jericho felt that the nickname wouldn't go over, similar to Orange Cassidy. Both men laughed at the same time, and it seemed like the tension had vanished.

What followed broke the internet!

Chris Jericho and MJF began singing a Rat Pack song. The AEW stars sang their rendition of 'Me and My Shadow' by Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

The duo danced around with several women in the background. At one point, MJF and Chris Jericho even dropped two women down at the same time. The song-and-dance routine ended, and they were back at their table as the steaks arrived, which were both really rare.

The segment ended with Chris Jericho and MJF sending back their respective meals.

Hey @TheTonyAwards we have your newest submission 👀 PURE EXCELLENCE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XXr8u8URLh — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 22, 2020

Jericho and MJF's latest AEW segment got the fans talking in numbers, and you can check out the best reactions below:

I WARNED YOU ABOUT MJF AND STEAK #AEWDynamite — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) October 22, 2020

The musical number in @AEWonTNT cemented @IAmJericho as the best all around performer in wrestling history. (That and he played Stay Frosty during his Eddie Van Halen tribute on SiriusXM.) — Amber Shanahan (@AmberShanahan) October 22, 2020

@IAmJericho the Jericho/MJF dinner is one of the most entertaining skits I’ve seen in my 40 years of watching wrestling!!!#AEWDynamite — Wayne (@WaynePh92792588) October 22, 2020

I was sports entertained, but I can see people hating that segment. Chris Jericho and MJF are great, this angle is turning into my favorite thing in wrestling right now. #AEWDynamite @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) October 22, 2020

What's next for Chris Jericho and MJF?

As announced, Chris Jericho MJF would be involved in an Inner Circle Town Hall Meeting to decided if MJF will join the faction.

Going by this week's Le Dinner Debonair segment, it does seem like MJF and Jericho would ride together for some time before they ideally kickstart a full-blown feud.