Chris Jericho namedrops controversial former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega unearthed two core memories in the career of AEW Tag Team champion Big Bill (fka Big Cass) earlier tonight on Dynamite. They referenced his former tag team partner in WWE, Enzo Amore.

Tonight, The Golden Jets came out to address their current predicament, and this was their situation with Big Bill and Ricky Starks. After winning at Full Gear against The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho became the number one contenders for the tag team titles.

They suffered two separate attacks from the champions shortly after becoming the next contenders, and wanted retribution. During their first confrontation tonight, Kenny Omega brought up Bill's time with The Firm.

He then mentioned how unmemorable this was, and how it was very flaccid, and very "Sawft", a play on words on the former catchphrase of Enzo and Cass from their time in WWE.

Moments later, it was Chris Jericho's turn as he talked about Ricky Starks. He then referred to him as a better-dressed, less charismatic version of Enzo Amore, once again referencing Big Bill's former tag team partner.

Enzo and Cass were one of the most over tag teams in this recent decade in WWE, and despite how it all ended between them, they are still remembered as being one of the most memorable in recent history.

