Chris Jericho opens up on huge match he "couldn't get" on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has revealed that he pitched to have a huge singles match on Dynamite in his hometown of Winnipeg.

The match Jericho wanted was a rubber match between himself and Kenny Omega, not just because the two men both have one win over each other, but because Winnipeg is the hometown of both.

However, the match never came to be, but on the latest edition of "Talk is Jericho," Chris noted that he did push for the match, but due to Omega being one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions at the time, it never happened.

"We went to Winnipeg, Manitoba, I pitched Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. Couldn't get the match, you know why? Trios. Me, Danny [Garcia], and Sammy [Guevara] had to beat his stupid a**, but still. No singles match, 'Kenny is in a trio.' What are you talking about? This is Kenny Omega." [H/T Fightful]

The two men did interact when AEW Dynamite came to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on March 15th of this year, as The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society were both involved in a three-way match for the World Trios Championships. Neither Omega nor Jericho walked away with the win as The House of Black ended up winning the match and retaining the titles.

Chris Jericho will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Given how much history he has with New Japan Pro Wrestling, one would think that Chris Jericho will find his way onto the Forbidden Door card this Sunday. But at the time of writing, he is currently without a match for the June 25th event.

However, he will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite, where he will be part of a trios team that competed at last year's Forbidden Door event. Jericho will team up with Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki to take on the high-flying trio of Action Andretti, AR Fox, and Darius Martin.

Jericho, Guevara, and Suzuki opened last year's Forbidden Door event with an action-packed trios match against Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino. The former trio ended up winning the contest when The Ocho hit Umino with his "Judas Effect."

Do you think Chris Jericho will wrestle at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section below.

