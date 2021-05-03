Chris Jericho pitches huge invasion storyline for AEW

While Chris Jericho doesn't think highly of the partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, he's game for a collaboration between NJPW and Tony Khan's promotion.

The former AEW Champion believes that the Japanese promotion has enough legendary mainstream stars to make an invasion storyline between both companies a grand success.

In an interview with Comicbook, Jericho spoke about the matches he would love to have against current NJPW stars. He listed Minoru Suzuki and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, while also chipping in a few potential tag team matches with Kenny Omega as his partner.

"There's a couple of matches there that I would love to have," Jericho said. "[Minoru] Suzuki and Jericho. I think [Will] Ospreay and Jericho. I think Kenny and myself as a tag team against Tana and [Kazuchika] Okada or against [Kota] Ibushi and Okada. That's a Tokyo Dome main event. So all of those matches are in the pipeline," said Jericho.

Chris Jericho further stated that a potential crossover between AEW and NJPW could be a major success given the star power both promotions have.

Le Champion elaborated that AEW could invade NJPW in June at Dominan and then Tokyo Dome as part of the story. It could lead to stars from the Japanese promotion appearing for a show at Madison Square Garden or the Staples Center.

"So I think when that opens up, that's the type of invasion angle I think would make some big money. Because New Japan is one of the biggest companies in the world with some legit, legendary mainstream stars. And I just love the concept of AEW invading them in Osaka, Dominion in June, and then doing a Tokyo Dome invasion show, and then coming back to do a Madison Square Garden invasion show in our backyard, or Staples Center, something along those lines. So that's an invasion that I really could get off on and get behind for sure," continued Jericho.

AEW and NJPW share a healthy working relationship

AEW and NJPW's relationship has allowed many performers to work on both promotions. Apart from being an AEW contracted performer, Jon Moxley is also the IWGP US Champion.

Yuji Nagata to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley on @AEW Dynamite May 12https://t.co/gDGmdlQWVx#njpw #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Xq99oSvcpl — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

NJPW legend Yuji Nagata will be challenging Moxley for the title on the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite. Earlier in the year, NJPW star KENTA made a few appearances on Dynamite and even competed in a match.

Do you want AEW and NJPW to engage in inter-promotional warfare in the coming months? Sound off in the comments section below.