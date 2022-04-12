"I always had this real romantic idea" - Chris Jericho on plans of teaming up with former AEW Champion

Chris Jericho recently admitted that he had plans of teaming up with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, but decided against it.

Chris Jericho started a new faction in All Elite Wrestling after the Inner Circle imploded. With Jake Hager remaining by his side, the two men were joined by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, leading to the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE star stated that he never intended to turn heel and wanted to form an alliance with Moxley and Kingston.

"I'd love to be able to tell you that I had this big overarching plan that was put into place in November when we started doing this thing with Eddie Kingston and I. It wasn't. It was just reading the room and evolving. My original idea was for maybe, Eddie, and [Jon] Moxley to be an alliance as babyfaces. I never really thought about turning heel. I always had this real romantic idea of never breaking up the Inner Circle and having us be together until the end. Once we started rolling and moving, I realized there was a lot we could do with it." (h/t: Fightful)

Chris Jericho explained how crowd reactions changed his mind

Chris Jericho and the rest of his crew refer to themselves as sports entertainers, a term highly frowned upon by certain sections of fans AEW fans due to its innate connection to WWE.

The inaugural AEW World Champion explained his decision to use the phrase and how it all started.

"When we were in Bridgeport, Connecticut, we had a promo and Eddie came out there and was like, 'I don't know why I'm out here. This is pro wrestling, not sports entertainment, if you want that, go down the block.' People just responded with a huge half cheer, half boo disdain for 'sports entertainment.' I was like, 'Oh, oh, our fanbase doesn't like that term. Interesting.'"

Jericho added:

Then the wheels go into motion and you start thinking of 'maybe we can do something like this.' The sports entertainment thing came from listening to the fans and realizing, 'they don't like this, I do. I'm a sports entertainer at heart. Let's talk about it and make it a thing on screen,' and that's what we did," he said.

Chris Jericho and Moxley were involved in a high-profile world title feud that saw the latter win his first championship in AEW.

Seeing them together as a team would have been an interesting sight but for now they are in separate groups with Mox being a part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Edited by Genci Papraniku