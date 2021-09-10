Chris Jericho pokes fun at WWE after AEW Dynamite beats RAW in ratings

Never one to shy away from glorifying AEW, it didn't take long for Chris Jericho to poke fun at WWE after it was reported that this week's ratings for AEW Dynamite beat WWE RAW in the 18-49 demo.

After All Out, Jericho tweeted that the game would change following Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's debuts.

Tonight the game changed..... @aew — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 6, 2021

After CM Punk's triumphant return at All Out, he, Bryan, and Adam Cole were all advertised for segments on AEW Dynamite. Ruby Soho and Minoru Suzuki were also advertised to have their first-ever matches on AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati.

AEW Dynamite proceeded to post its second-biggest rating ever, second only to the debut AEW Dynamite episode. The demo ratings beat RAW's rating for the first time. Jericho proceeded to tweet twice, poking fun at his former employers.

I told you on Sunday night that the game has changed! @AEW https://t.co/2bD5eElUGL — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021

I was wrong, it didn’t take 4-6 months. It took 4-6 days.... https://t.co/cYkBODUrji — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021

AEW Dynamite had a total of 1,319,000 viewers on average with a 0.53 rating in the key demo. This meant that 681,000 viewers were in the 18-49 range, compared to 678,000 for WWE RAW.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,319,000 viewers on average, the second-highest in the history of the show.



681,000 were aged 18 to 49, a 0.53 rating, edging out Raw this week with 678,000 in the demo.



Read more: https://t.co/Eb1yQbsqwF pic.twitter.com/sIun5LqaAo — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 9, 2021

Chris Jericho was absent from AEW Dynamite after a big win at All Out

Jericho saved his career at All Out when he forced MJF to tap out to the Walls of Jericho to finally end his losing streak against the Salt of the Earth.

An incensed MJF was present on this week's AEW Dynamite as he tore into Cincinnati and Brian Pillman Jr. with highly personal insults. Wardlow took out both members of the Varsity Blonds as MJF stood tall to end the segment.

However, Jericho was conspicuous by his absence, especially after such a big win at All Out. However, the decision is understandable as AEW Dynamite had big names like Danielson, Cole, and Punk announced ahead of time.

With Jericho's career still intact, it's unclear where Le Champion will go next.

