Photo: Chris Jericho posts throwback image of recently revived moniker following AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho has joined in with the trend of posting throwback pictures that can be compared to the modern day following his appearance as the "Lionheart" on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho adopted his old moniker for his Interim AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley on Wednesday. He didn't win the bout, but it went down as one of the best matches Jericho has had in recent years.

To celebrate the return of the "Lionheart," Jericho posted a picture of himself from 1996 and put it next to an image of his Dynamite entrance from August 10th.

"How It Started Vs How It's Going....aka #1996 vs #2022! @allelitewrestling" said @chrisjerichofozzy

Jericho rolled back the years as his old self, and with so many gimmicks to fall back on, will he ever bring the likes of his "Y2J" character to AEW? Only time will tell.

Chris Jericho was extremely successful as the Lionheart

In AEW, he has been "Le Champion," "The Painmaker," and "The Wizard," with all three of those monikers proving to be successful. However, for younger fans who might not have seen Jericho as the "Lionheart," he was one of the most sought-after talents of the 1990s.

As the "Lionheart," or "Corazon de Leon" as he was known in Mexico, Jericho held many championships all over the world in places like CMLL, WAR and ECW.

The Beermat @TheBeermat #OnThisDay in 1996 @IAmJericho won his first ever major singles title in the US, defeating Pitbull#2 for the ECW World Television Title at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The first of many. #OnThisDay in 1996 @IAmJericho won his first ever major singles title in the US, defeating Pitbull#2 for the ECW World Television Title at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The first of many. https://t.co/IeBbhbr9sT

Along the way, Jericho defeated legends of the business such as Ultimo Dragon, Jushin Thunder Liger and Lance Storm to win titles in Japan and Mexico. However, his three-week reign as the ECW World Television Champion opened the doors for him.

His work in ECW was so highly regarded that he moved on to WCW, where he would achieve even more success between 1996 and 1999. From there, he eventually signed with WWE, and the rest is history.

How much do you know about "Lionheart" Chris Jericho? Let us know in the comments section down below!

