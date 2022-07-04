Chris Jericho praises AEW Blood and Guts 2022 match, calls it the "true debut" 

Chris Jericho recently lauded the latest installment of Blood and Guts last week on AEW Dynamite as he called it the "true debut" of the event.

The first edition of Blood and Guts was initially slated for March 25, 2020, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reintroduced on May 5, 2021, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, with a limited crowd capacity of 1,600. This year, Blood and Guts emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan in front of over 11,000 fans.

Jericho discussed this during his Busted Open Radio appearance, proclaiming the 2022 edition was the event's real debut even though last year's edition was great.

"I thought Blood & Guts was amazing. I thought it was great last year but this year to me was the true debut of this match in front of 12,000 people in Detroit. That’s the way the match was designed, that’s the way the match was supposed to be when we had it booked for the Prudential Center pre-pandemic. So, to see that kind of come to life and come to fruition was definitely my vision," Jericho said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia) lost in a hard-fought, gruesome war against Blackpool Combat Club (Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, Ortiz, and Claudio Castagnoli) last week on AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho is a regular attraction at AEW Blood and Guts

This wasn't the first time Chris Jericho got involved in Blood and Guts as he also participated last year. Jericho's then-Inner Circle (Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) collided against The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, FTR, and Shawn Spears).

During the match, The Wizard took one of the scariest bumps in AEW history when he was thrown by MJF off the top of the cage.

Chris Jericho was even booked for the first edition of Blood and Guts in 2020, which had to be canceled. The Inner Circle was originally slated to face The Elite (Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks).

