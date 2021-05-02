Chris Jericho calls rising AEW star a "legit main-event draw"

Ever since Chris Jericho joined AEW he has arguably been the biggest ratings draw for the company. However, he believes that AEW has built a new main event draw in current TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Allin has been featured in Dynamite main events back to back and has been proven to attract large audiences to TNT.

Appearing on Sirius XM's Busted Open, Chris Jericho discussed AEW and had high praise for Darby Allin and the success the young star has achieved in recent weeks.

"I mean we've made Darby Allin into a legit main event draw. I mean last night he's in the main event with 10 for God's sakes and it'll probably do a good number. I give us full Barry Horowitz pat on the back for that because we set out to do it and we did it. It's not that hard to do. Pick the right guy and just stick with him." Jericho said. "Pairing Darby with Sting so he's got that rub. I mean, Sting is almost Darby's second at this point and that's probably exactly what he should be... We're building these guys and girls because it can't just be Jericho vs Cody vs Kenny over and over again, nor would we want it to be."

Darby Allin has had nine successful TNT title defenses and many of them have taken place in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Darby Allin's continued success in AEW

Darby Allin with the TNT Championship

Darby Allin is one of the stars that AEW has built from the ground up. He is someone AEW can call a homegrown talent, because he didn't have major TV experience prior to the company being formed.

Since signing, he has become a fan favorite and has reached great heights. He is currently recognized as "The Face of TNT" - a title bestowed upon him thanks to his continuous TNT title defenses.

Allin is currently the longest-reigning TNT Champion in AEW at over 175 days.

